Halsey impersonates 9 of the greatest musicians of all time for new album

There's nothing more comforting than the sweet sense of nostalgia — and Halsey knows that.

In a homage to some of the greatest musicians of all time, the pop star has taken it upon herself to emulate them — or in this case, impersonate them. For the singer's rollout of her fifth studio album, "The Great Impersonator," Halsey has morphed into some of music's greatest icons.

The shape-shifting pop star described her new album in a statement, saying, "Witness the uncanny ability of a woman who can become anyone, anything your heart desires. Friend, lover, foe. She transforms before your very eyes, her voice and visage a reflection of your deepest dreams and darkest fears but beware, for she is not just a master of disguise but a spirit of transformation, slipping between the cracks of reality . . . One moment a beloved friend, the next a shadowy nightmare. She is the queen of the uncanny, the mistress of metamorphosis. Beware of the great impersonator!"

From David Bowie to Dolly Parton, Salon breaks down all the iconic musicians that Halsey pays tribute to in her new album:

01 Dolly Parton First up is the queen of country music. Halsey uncannily emulates the country legend's album cover for her 28th record "Rainbow," released in 1987, which features Parton in a quintessential '80s look with teased big blowout hair and a tight black and gold dress. "The countdown to 'The Great Impersonator' begins," Halsey captioned in a post revealing her take on Parton. "From now till the album drops on October 25th, I will be impersonating a different icon every day and teasing a snippet of the song they inspired." Referring to Parton as "the queen," Halsey reveals that the track "Hometown" was inspired by the country star's influence on music and on Halsey herself.

02 PJ Harvey Next on Halsey's impersonator list is British alternative artist PJ Harvey. Here she takes on a 1995 cover of I-D Magazine featuring Harvey with cool blue eye shadow and an American flag bikini top to get in the mood for "Dog Years," which Halsey describes as "one of my absolute favorite songs on the album, inspired by one of the most influential artists of my lifetime."

03 Kate Bush Another British alternative star, Kate Bush, is front and center of Halsey's vision, with the pop artist stepping into a striking photo by Clive Arrowsmith called "Kate Bush, Blue." The 1981 photograph features Bush with teased-out dark brown locks contrasted with bold red lipstick. Surrounding Bush is a textured blue fabric that almost swallows her whole, which corresponds with Halsey's song "I Never Loved You," released on Oct. 10.

04 Cher The iconic Cher is up next in Halsey's impersonations. Here she copies a 1978 photo of Cher wearing a custom baby blue Bob Mackie jumpsuit. Cher's lengthy dark brown hair cascades down her back as her arms are lifted above her head. She's also got on a wicked pair of chrome knee-high stiletto boots. Halsey says that the photo is what inspired her song "Letter to God (1974)," calling Cher an "Undisputed Queen." "One of my favorite Cher songs, 'Dark Lady,' was a number 1 hit in 1974. Still number 1 in my heart today," she gushes.

05 David Bowie In Halsey's own words, next up is "Ziggy Stardust, The Starman, The Thin White Duke, The Picasso of Pop, Major Tom, The Master of Reinvention and The Chameleon of Rock . . . David Bowie." In the photo that inspired Halsey's bold Bowie look — a 1974 classic shot by Terry O'Neill — he's wearing a mustard suit with matching orange-yellow hair, smoking a cigarette while holding a pair of scissors in his hands. Appropriately, the image is titled "Scissors," and Halsey cuts it up well.

06 Amy Lee Amy Lee, the lead singer of the American rock band Evanescence, gets some limelight from Halsey too. The singer called Lee, "my OG dark rock queen," and chose to mimic Evanescence's album cover for the rock band's first album, "Fallen," which features a young, emo Lee with her eyebrow piercing, jet-black hair and crystal blue eyes.

07 Dolores O'Riordan Late Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan, better known for her lead vocals for the alternative band The Cranberries, receives her flowers from Halsey too. Halsey said her portrayal of O'Riordan did not take too much "since I was basically born Dolores’ long lost daughter, but I couldn’t do the series without honoring this incredible woman." In the photo, Halsey adorns a spunky pixie haircut and overplucked skinny eyebrows to pay homage to O'Riordan's cherry red short hairdo and overall '00s punk rock aesthetic.

08 Stevie Nicks The head witch in charge, Stevie Nicks, is front and center of Halsey's inspirations, calling her "the mystical madame herself" and impersonating Nicks' flowy outfit from Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" album cover. The Grammy-winning album was photographed by rock and roll photographer Herbert Worthington and featured both Mick Fleetwood and Nicks in her "Rhiannon" outfit. "There were so many looks to choose from but I HAD to invoke this witchy ballerina from 'Rumors.' That pose was NOT easy to do while controlling the tulle! Stevie, as we know, is made of magic," Halsey said.