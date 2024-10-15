Wolfgang Puck is getting ready to launch his latest project, which promises to be extraordinary — and incredibly chocolatey.

On Oct. 15, the famed chef and restaurateur announced his partnership with gourmet snack business G.O.A.T. Foods to launch his first-ever collection of artisanal chocolate truffles. Puck’s Estate Truffles are double the size of the average truffle, a recent press release revealed. They are available in 12 classic and unique flavors: Dark Coconut Lime, Dark Cookies & Cream, Dark Espresso, Dark Red Velvet, Dark Sea Salt Caramel, Double Dark, Milk Banana Foster, Milk Caramel Gold, Milk Chocolate Silk, Milk Pistachio, Milk Praline and Milk S'mores. The truffles can be purchased in both 12-count and 24-count boxes.

Puck’s Estate Truffles is the latest gourmet snack brand to join G.O.A.T. Foods’ food e-commerce lineup. The company initially began as a small family licorice business and has since branched out into several varieties of confections. Their specific offerings include pretzels, caramels, chocolate, taffy and cupcakes... just to name a few. Each brand is “curated with a team of chefs and food scientists,” the press release added. Puck is the latest chef to join the company’s growing list of experts.

“I’m excited to announce a partnership with G.O.A.T. to produce my exclusive Estate Truffles,” Puck said in a statement. “It was important that these truffles be crafted with the finest quality chocolate, uniquely designed, and deliver an exceptional experience to my customers, for which G.O.A.T. is the perfect partner. With rich and distinctive flavors, these truffles are not just an addition to dessert, they are dessert.”

Puck has made a name for himself catering the Oscars and its gaudy after-party, the Governors Ball, for the past 30 years. The chef is best known for serving his classic truffle chicken pot pie and his iconic smoked salmon Oscar statuettes. But he’s also wowed his star-studded guests with his decadent chocolate bonbons and plated sweets, which once included a truffle-flavored macaron.

Wolfgang Puck Milk Collection Truffles (Photo by Danielle Goodman)“I love chocolate! The chocolate I chose for my truffles comes from Peru, and it is some of the finest in the world,” Puck told Salon in an exclusive statement. “My culinary philosophy has always been to mix tradition with innovation, and these truffles are no exception. When I started this project it was important to not only bring quality, flavor, and a great presentation, but I wanted to make a statement — and they do! Larger than a traditional truffle, my estate truffles are made to impress.”

In the same vein as other G.O.A.T. Foods brands, Puck’s truffles will be available via the aptly named website, Truffles.com.

“Wolfgang Puck is a natural partner for us,” Jonathan Packer, co-founder of G.O.A.T. Foods, said in a statement. “At G.O.A.T., we pride ourselves on providing consumers with high-quality, artisanal product offerings and Wolfgang Puck’s culinary creations exemplify that. His dedication to his craft goes above and beyond, and we have no doubt that these Estate Truffles will be a consumer favorite, whether for gifting ahead of the holidays or a luxurious personal treat.”