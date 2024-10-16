Delta Air Lines shuts down hot meal service on several Detroit flights due to “food safety issue”

Delta Air Lines suspended its hot meal service on more than 200 flights out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport over the weekend because of a “food safety issue,” CBS News reported. Delta said it was notified of an issue following a routine Food and Drug Administration inspection of its Detroit meal service facility, which was promptly shut down.

“During a recent inspection at a DTW [Detroit Metro Airport] kitchen, Delta's catering partner was notified of a food safety issue within the facility. Delta and its catering partner immediately shut down hot food production and subsequently suspended all activity from the facility,” the airline said in a statement to CBS News.

“Hot food and other onboard provisioning will be managed from other facilities,” Delta said. The airline added that “we will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure food safety.”

At this time, no illnesses have been reported by Delta employees or passengers, Delta said. Those affected by the suspended meal service were given travel vouchers or frequent flyer miles as compensation.

This isn’t the first time Delta has had issues with its in-flight meals. Back in July, passengers on a Detroit-to-Amsterdam Delta flight were served moldy chicken. Several passengers fell sick, forcing the flight to divert to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Delta was also forced to serve only pasta for several days on certain flights.