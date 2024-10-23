Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over apartment and luxury goods to Georgia election workers he defamed

Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, must hand over his Manhattan penthouse and luxury possessions to two Georgia election workers who won a $150 million defamation case against him, a federal judge ordered Tuesday.

Along with his apartment, U.S. district Judge Lewis Liman said Giuliani has seven days to turn over more than two dozen luxury watches, his 1980 Mercedes, a diamond ring and various sports memorabilia. The new owners will be Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, who both counted ballots in Georgia during the 2020 election. Giuliani spread lies and conspiracies about them, falsely claiming they were rigging the vote against former President Donald Trump, which resulted in harassment and death threats.

Of the 26 watches Giuliani has to turn over, requested to keep one that belonged to his grandfather because it has sentimental value. Liman denied that request.

“The Court also does not doubt that certain of the items may have sentimental value to Defendant,” Liman wrote. “But that does not entitle Defendant to continued enjoyment of the assets to the detriment of the Plaintiffs to whom he owes approximately $150 million. It is, after all, the underlying policy of these New York statutes that ‘no man should be permitted to live at the same time in luxury and in debt.’”

Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment is worth an estimated $5 million and his Mercedes is worth an estimated $25,000; the sports memorabilia and jewelry is worth about $30,000 combined, according to court documents filed earlier this year.

The two women will also be entitled to about $2 million in legal fees still owed to Giuliani by the Trump campaign.

“Today’s ruling, I think, is an example of how the justice system, even though it may take some time and even though it may take resolve and the courage of people like Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, will hold powerful people to account for these kinds of wrongs,” Freeman and Moss’ attorney told CNN.

Liman has yet to decide whether Giuliani will have to turn over his condo in Palm Beach, Florida.