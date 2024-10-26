"Are you going to present it ever?": Trump stunned by Rogan's ask for evidence of voter fraud

Former President Donald Trump found a new microphone to share claims that the 2020 election was rigged, but was shocked when he received a bit of pushback.

In a three-hour sit-down on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Trump gave a last-minute pitch to voters on the country's most listened to podcast, talking immigration, RFK Jr. and election fraud. Things took a turn toward the confrontational when Rogan brought up Trump’s claims that he was “robbed in 2020.”

“What I’d rather do is, we’ll do it another time,” Trump said, promising he could bring in pages of evidence despite his failure to produce any in the four years since his loss.

“Are you going to present this ever?” Rogan finally asked, leaving Trump momentarily speechless.

The former president attempted to redirect the conversation to Hunter Biden, claiming that stories around Biden’s laptop cost him votes. In a brief slip, Trump suggested he lost the 2020 election.

“They say I lost by like – I didn't lose – but they say I lost, Joe, they say I lost by 22,000 votes,” Trump said, drawing a laugh from Rogan.

Trump also raged about CBS and ABC’s purported mistreatment of him, suggesting the presidential debate’s moderators “David Muir and that woman” weren’t fair to him because they fact-checked his claims.

“That’s their job, unfortunately,” Rogan responded.

The appearance, which racked up over 13 million views in its first 14 hours, is part of a wider push in non-traditional media from both Trump and Kamala Harris. Both campaigns have worked aggressively to meet young voters where they are, with Harris appearing on "Call Her Daddy" and "Club Shay Shay" in recent weeks.