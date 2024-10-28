Matthew Perry’s family slam drug supplier and doctor ahead of trial: "You are going down, baby"

One year after Matthew Perry's sudden and tragic death, his family delivered a very direct message to the two people accused of supplying the late actor ketamine prior to his passing: "You are going down, baby.”

In an exclusive interview with the "Today Show," Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, stepfather Keith Morrison and three younger sisters talked to Savannah Guthrie reflecting on Perry's life and legacy, saying they hope to get a sense of justice now that an official trial date has been set for March 2025.

“I’m thrilled,” Perry’s mother said of the upcoming spring trial.

“What I’m hoping, and I think the agencies that got involved in this are hoping, is that people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them are now on notice,” Perry's stepfather — a correspondent for Dateline NBC — added. “It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are, you are going down, baby.”

Perry's death has led to a federal drug investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. It resulted in the arrest of five people in August, including Perry’s assistant, doctors and Jasveen Sangha, who is nicknamed the “Ketamine Queen." Sangha and one of Perry's doctors face several decades in prison if convicted.

Last year on Oct. 28, 2023, Perry died from the effects of ketamine after being found in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Officials ruled that his death was an accident but the drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of an opioid treatment drug, were also contributing factors.