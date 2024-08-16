“They knew what they were doing was wrong": Prosecutors reveal new details in Matthew Perry case

A number of new details have emerged in the case related to the death of Matthew Perry, the beloved "Friends" actor and recovering addict who was found deceased in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home in October of 2023.

On Thursday, authorities in Los Angeles announced that they had made five arrests in connection to Perry's death. The individuals arrested included two doctors — Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez — Perry's live-in personal assistant and a woman dubbed "The Ketamine Queen" by the LAPD. While announcing the charges on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said of the arrested individuals, "They knew what they were doing was wrong,” but “took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves,” by distributing ketamine to the actor in the final weeks of his life, as noted by CNN. Estrada claimed that the group “cared more about profiting off of Mr. Perry than caring for his well-being."

The indictment follows a monthlong investigation and grand jury proceedings, with prosecutors now alleging that Plasencia, Chavez, "Ketamine Queen" dealer Jasveen Sangha, and Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, facilitated the actor's drug use that led to his death.

Court papers revealed that a month before Perry died, Plascencia learned that he was interested in obtaining ketamine. Plascencia then contacted Chavez. In a text message dated from September 2023, Plascencia wrote to the doctor, "I wonder how much this moron will pay?”

"Let's find out," Chavez wrote in reply.

The New York Times reported that Perry from September to October was supplied with a total of 22 vials of ketamine and ketamine lozenges secured through a bogus prescription. The drugs cost him around $55,000. Ketamine is a strong anesthetic with dissociative and psychedelic properties. It has been used as an alternative form of therapy for a variety of mental health issues.

Prosecutors also stated that Plascencia instructed Iwamasa on how to administer the drug to Perry intravenously. “Found the sweet spot but trying different places led to running out,” Iwamasa text "Dr. P" on Oct. 4, per court documents. On Oct.12, Plasencia injected Perry with a "large dose" that led the actor to experience an "adverse medical reaction," spiking his systolic blood pressure.

Prosecutors also stated that Perry had sought additional methods of obtaining ketamine, which he found in a person close to him, Erik Fleming. Fleming connected the actor with Sangha, who law enforcement said operated a "drug selling emporium" out of her North Hollywood home. Fleming told Iwamasa that the "Ketamine Queen" worked with "high end" clientele, and spoke highly of her supply. “If it were not great stuff she’d lose her business,” Fleming told Iwamasa, who said that Perry was “only interested in the unmarked ones not the horsey version,” according to court documents.

During Perry's final days, Iwamasa injected him with six to eight doses of ketamine per day, as noted by The Times. On the day of Perry's death, he reportedly requested that his assistant inject him at 8:30 a.m. and again at 12:30 p.m. Less than an hour later, Perry asked Iwamasa to prepare his hot tub and "Shoot me up with a big one." Iwamasa then left to run errands. When he returned, he found Perry face down in the water, deceased.

According to CNN, in the wake of Perry's death, Fleming and Sangha deleted text messages that indicated they had sold drugs to the actor. Fleming told Sangha, he was “90% sure everyone is protected."

"I never dealt with (Matthew Perry). Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler," Fleming wrote, also asking Sangha if ketamine lingered physically "or is it immediately flushed out."

Plasencia has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation. “Mr. Perry was on ketamine treatment. Medically supervised, medically prescribed. And while the U.S. attorney may disagree with Dr. Plasencia’s medical judgment, there was nothing criminal at the time,” his attorney, Stefan Sacks, told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBA. “More importantly, the ketamine that was involved in Mr. Perry’s passing was not related to Dr. Plasencia.”

Chavez for his part has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, per prosecutors. Sangha has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

Fleming has said he supplied the ketamine that led to Perry's death. He has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine.

The U.S. attorney's office stated that Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.