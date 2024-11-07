Starbucks' holiday menu introduces three festive Refreshers for the very first time

Starbucks has officially announced its highly-anticipated holiday menu, which features a trio of seasonal Refreshers for the first time.

The Cran-Merry Orange Refresher features flavors of sweet orange, tart cranberry and warm spices (including notes of cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg) shaken with ice, water and cranberry inclusions. There’s also the Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher — which combines the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher with ice, lemonade and cranberries — along with the Cran-Merry Drink — which combines the Cran-Merry Refresher with ice, coconut milk and cranberries.

Other new menu items include Starbuck’s Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam, a blend of gingerbread flavors with vanilla sweet cream; Turkey Sage Danish, a savory pastry filled with turkey sausage and bechamel sauce; Dark Toffee Bundt, a personal-sized, toffee-flavored Bundt cake; Penguin Cookie, a shortbread cookie iced with a penguin design; and Snowman Cake Pop, a vanilla-flavored cake mixed with buttercream and dipped in a white chocolate icing.

Related Starbucks to remove the surcharge for dairy alternatives following years of customer complaints

The Peppermint Mocha, which has been on Starbucks’ holiday menu for more than two decades, will be available in three options: hot, iced or as a Frappuccino. Starbuck’s Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai are also back.

As for holiday cold foams, the Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam, Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam, Chestnut Praline Cream Cold Foam and Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam are once again on the menu.

Returning food items include the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and the Cranberry Bliss Bar.

Starbucks' holiday menu is available starting Nov. 7.