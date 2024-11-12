Whoopi Goldberg reveals what it would take to leave "The View": A bigger bank account

Whoopi Goldberg has been a co-host of "The View" for nearly 20 years, but in a recent episode, she joked that she’s not just sticking around for the fun of it—she needs the cash.

On the brink of turning 69, Goldberg spoke of her financial situation during Tuesday's live show — which touched upon the struggles of the working class — saying, "I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living."

"If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I'm a working person, you know?" Goldberg furthered. "My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it's hard out there."

That said, Goldberg is not exactly strapped for funds in the same way many other Americans are. With an estimated worth of $60 million, Goldberg said in a spring episode that she plans to bequeath it all to her daughter, Alexandrea Martin.

"One of the great answers is children learn by what they see," Goldberg explained on the May 2 episode. "My mother worked her behind off and so that's why I feel the way I feel and I'm leaving my kid everything that I have."

A breakdown of "The View" co-host's salaries reported on by OK! Magazine in 2022 ranks Goldberg at the top, pulling in $8 million a year, with Joy Behar banking $7 million, Sunny Hostin banking $1.6 million and Alyssa Farah Griffin estimated at $250k.

"For Alyssa, who is coming from the White House, 'The View' salary would be a step up!" The insider who provided these figures to the publication said.