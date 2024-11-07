"The View" cohosts argue over Latinos in Texas tipping toward Trump this election

On a recent episode of "The View," cohosts Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin had a brief but tense exchange of differing opinions as to why Tuesday's election saw such a sweep for Donald Trump when it came to Latino voters in Texas — a demographic that Democrats have historically had a stronghold on.

During their post-election roundup, Griffin — who served as press secretary for former VP Mike Pence and as special assistant to Trump from October 2017 to September 2019 — kicked off the topic, saying, "We talk a lot about these different demographics and assumptions of where they're going to go, Latinos in Texas, a district that's 97 percent Latino, went 75 percentage points for Donald Trump. Why?" Hostin cut in with "misogyny" as the answer to that question, leading to a quick rift put to rest by an intervening Whoopi Goldberg.

"No, it's on the border!" Griffin said following Hostin's "misogyny" flag. "The border crisis is on their doorstep and they were begging people to care about it for years, and we need to take some lessons . . . The lessons are not misogyny and sexism!"

After Goldberg got the audience to laugh through the tension with, "Knock knock, who's there? Oh my gosh, it's Whoopi!" Joy Behar leaned in with her two cents on the election, saying, "My takeaway is that the system works. We live in a democracy. People spoke. This is what people wanted. I vehemently disagree with the decision that Americans made. But, I feel very, very hopeful that we have a democratic system in this country. We should value it, we should love it, we should protest if the situation arises that we need to protest — which, I'm sure it will. It's been very difficult, but, boy oh boy, do we have a country if we can keep it."

As ProPublica pointed out in a recent analysis of the Latino shift near the border, "Texas Democrats have long viewed the state’s growing Latino population as their ticket to eventually breaking through the Republican Party’s dominance. Tuesday night, however, showed that the GOP has made significant gains in peeling away those voters, and nowhere was that more apparent than along the border."

