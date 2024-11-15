"Snow White" star Zegler apologizes for Trump takes after Kelly tirade

Actress Rachel Zegler walked back her comments about Donald Trump and his supporters after facing backlash.

The star of Disney's upcoming "Snow White" remake shared an apology to Instagram on Friday, shortly after conservative commentator Megyn Kelly called for her to be removed from the live-action retelling.

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse," she wrote. "This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own."

Zegler's contrite posts were a far cry from her white-hot rage following the election of Trump. The 23-year-old actress expressed shock at having to live through "another four years of hatred" and wished that Trump's supporters would "never know peace."

"There is also a deep, deep sickness in this country that is shown in the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy," she wrote on Instagram.

Those posts earned the ire of Trump supporters like Kelly, who used her SiriusXM show on Thursday to bash Zegler and call for her ouster.

"Hello, Disney! You’re gonna have to redo your film again because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense.”

Carano was fired from her role on the television series "The Mandalorian" after she compared disliking someone for their political views to the Holocaust. She's since filed a lawsuit against both Disney and LucasFilm, alleging wrongful termination and discrimination. That lawsuit was filed with financial support from Trump adviser Elon Musk.