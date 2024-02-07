"Disney sucks": Elon Musk weighs-in on buzz over Ayo Edebiri in rumored female-led "Pirates" reboot

Rumors of a female-led "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie have been circulating for years now after Jerry Bruckheimer — who produced all five “Pirates” movies starring Johnny Depp — stated in 2022 that the Captain Jack Sparrow actor would not be returning to the franchise in the wake of the Depp v. Heard controversy.

In an interview with Variety, Margot Robbie made it seem like the reboot she was initially attached to star in was dead in the water, saying, “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led — not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story — which we thought would’ve been really cool . . . But I guess they don’t want to do it.” But buzz of the project is resurfacing, with rumors of "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri being eyed for the lead role, and Elon Musk (of all people) has something to say about it.

On the same day that Salon reported on the news that Musk is funding Gina Carano's lawsuit against Disney, claiming she was wrongfully fired from her role in “The Mandalorian" after making Nazi comments, Musk shared the rumor of Edebiri being tapped for "Pirates 6" to his account on X, along with his take on the matter: "Disney sucks."

"Elon, you should buy Disney!" @ImMeme0 said in a reply to Musk's grievance against Disney, Edebiri, female-led reboots or all of the above.

"It's clear he just hates black people," writes @Esqueer_ in another reply.