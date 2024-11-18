Police are investigating a security breach at the 16,000-acre Windsor Castle estate which serves as the primary residence for Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children after a robbery took place on the grounds in October.

According to The Washington Post, which sources intel from UK publications, the event unfolded on October 13 when burglars jumped a six-foot fence to enter the grounds, making their way to a working farm on the property — Shaw Farm — where they located and made away with a black Isuzu pickup and a red quad bike.

Related Kate Middleton quietly returns to work after concluding cancer treatment

An emailed statement to Reuters provided by a Thames Valley Police spokesperson states that no arrests have been made as of yet. Police were initially called to the scene after the offenders crashed through a security barrier at the farm gate on the way out, which caught the attention of staff. The British tabloid the Sun claims in their report of the burglary that Prince William and his family are believed to have been home at the time.

As The Washington Post points out, this is not the first security breach to have taken place on the estate. In 2021, a man was caught with a crossbow on the grounds of Windsor Castle, stating to security officials that he planned to use it to kill Queen Elizabeth.