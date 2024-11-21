"Do not do that at my table": CNN's Abby Phillip shuts down Trump surrogate's "condescending" remark

A CNN panel over Donald Trump’s since-withdrawn attorney general pick Matt Gaetz’s sordid history of sexual misconduct investigations got heated on Wednesday night when a Trump surrogate hurled a condescending dismissal.

In a segment discussing a web of former Florida Rep. Gaetz’s Venmo transactions leaked to the New York Times, host Abby Phillip had to shut down MAGA surrogate and ex-director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump, Bruce LeVell.

“Is this really the best we can do? Somebody who has real allegations– wait a second,” Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky said as LeVell tried to cut her off. “He has real allegations of having underage sex, according to people who are Republicans on the House floor.”

Gaetz was the subject of a Department of Justice probe and a House Ethics inquiry over alleged sexual misconduct, including allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl. Senate Republicans have largely refused to comment on the allegations, as House GOP leadership seeks to bury the report.

Philip chimed in, noting that Gaetz more closely fit the “profile of the type of person” the Department of Justice would investigate.

“The DOJ investigates– the Merrick Garland DOJ– they investigated this,” LeVell said before Philip clarified that the investigation began during the first Trump administration.

“Okay, and all during– the bottom line is the DOJ said there’s nothing there,” LeVell claimed.

Roginsky interjected, disputing the claim and adding the DOJ only “said they didn't have enough to indict.”

“It’s a charge, dear,” LeVell said, triggering an impassioned response at the misogynistic slight from Roginsky.

“Dear? Excuse me,” the Democratic strategist responded before Philip intervened.

“I’m just gonna stop it right here because we’re not gonna get off on a wrong foot. Please do not address a grown woman as ‘dear’ in a condescending tone. Do not do that at my table,” the host said.

Philip had to shut down a fiery panel discussion earlier this month when a different Trump-backing pundit turned to transphobia to explain why Democrats lost the White House, prompting a reaction from commentator Jay Michaelson. Another panel last month devolved into chaos when Trump surrogate Ryan Girdusky hurled an anti-Muslim joke at journalist Medhi Hasan. Girdusky was banned from future CNN appearances.