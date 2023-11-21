"Propaganda": Conservative pundit goes off on Trump's "excellent" doctor note after verbal slips

Donald Trump's doctor on Monday released a glowing letter claiming that the former president's health is "excellent" and that he's recently shed a few pounds due to “an improved diet and continued daily physical activity," The Daily Beast reports. Dr. Bruce Aronwald, self-described as Trump's personal physician since 2021, said that the 77-year-old GOP frontrunner was "exceptional" in his cognitive exams. The doctor lists Sept. 13 as the day of Trump's check-up and omits specifics about his health, like his weight, blood pressure, cholesterol levels and current prescriptions.

The unanticipated letter, which the former president shared on Truth Social, follows a batch of his verbal slip-ups, including his appearing to confuse Joe Biden with Barack Obama on multiple occasions this fall and mixing up the names of foreign leaders. He also misstated the name of the city he was campaigning in during a speech last month, confusing it with a location in another state and having the correct name whispered into his ear.

Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp dismissed the letter during a CNN appearance, arguing that it was "no coincidence" that Trump published the letter on the 81st birthday of President Joe Biden, whose age and health have become a point of contention among both Republicans and Democrats. "That was propaganda. He released propaganda, right? We have seen no lab results,” she said, according to HuffPost. “We’ve seen nothing other than whatever he told this doctor to say. I also heard that [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong Un hit 11 holes in one. He says that so we should believe it right?” CNN's Jay Michaelson added that while Biden is "a little bit old," Trump is "a lying liar," and host Abby Phillips noted that the two 2024 presidential candidates are "not that far apart in age."