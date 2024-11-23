"The whole thing is nuts": Rogan worries Biden's Ukraine moves could start "World War III"

Podcaster Joe Rogan slammed President Joe Biden’s lame-duck efforts to arm Ukraine in its fight against Russia in a Friday episode, claiming the nation’s use of long-range American missiles could bring “World War III.”

In an interview with record producer Scott Storch, Rogan cosigned the Grammy nominee’s suggestion that he felt “safer” under a Donald Trump presidency than Biden’s leadership. He also wondered if a change of strategy this close to a hand-off of the presidency was wise.

“[But] what I don’t feel safer is right now, they’re launching missiles into Russia,” Rogan said. “How are you allowed to do that when you’re on the way out? Like the people don’t want you to be there anymore. This should be some sort of, like, a pause, for like, significant actions that could potentially start World War III.”

Biden authorized the Ukrainian military to use long-range American-made missiles against Russia last weekend, responding to Russia deploying North Korean soldiers to the battlefield in its ongoing war effort.

The outgoing president has ramped up weapons shipments to Ukraine and dismantled some restrictive rules on the use of American munitions ahead of Trump’s inauguration. The president-elect has expressed a desire to cut off aid to Ukraine and has previously shown coziness with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Rogan endorsed president-elect Trump a day before the election and he hoped that his second term would bring an end to hostilities.

“We voted Trump in, and his idea is to stop all this s**t, and hopefully he can do that,” Rogan said.

Rogan suggested Ukraine “come to the negotiation table” with Russia instead of continuing fighting the war, which will enter its third year in February.

“Maybe that would be a good thing we would like to avoid from a dying former President,” Rogan said. “F**k you, man. F**k you people. You f***ing people are about to start World War III.”