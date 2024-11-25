"The View's" Alyssa Farah Griffin says she's rooting for a "smart" Donald Trump presidency

In a segment of "The View" on Monday, the show's resident Republicans — former Donald Trump White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin and former Republican strategist Ana Navarro — came head to head in a discussion on Trump, with Navarro questioning Griffin's credibility in the wake of a perceived softening of tone toward the president-elect now that he's approaching his second term.

Griffin, whose most recent on-air clash was with cohost Sunny Hostin over why such a large percentage of Latino voters in Texas tipped toward Trump in this election, caused a rift this time around by commenting, “I root for America, so I root for a smart, serious Donald Trump presidency and I root for push back when he doesn’t do things that are smart and serious.”

Disputing this with an expression of her own take on how a second Trump presidency should be approached, Navarro responded to Griffin by seemingly giving a nudge to perhaps rethink what she had just said, and how it could backfire on her.

“I spent weeks telling people that he was apocalyptic, I’m not going to change now,” Navarro said “He is still the same man. I think that’s when we lose credibility.”

After Whoopi Goldberg dipped into the discourse with a "we’re going to wait and see" stance, Navarro stamped down even harder on her initial counter-point to Griffin, saying, "I have no false expectations that at 78, he’s going to all of a sudden [be different in office].”

Watch here: