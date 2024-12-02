Meghan McCain called out for referring to Hunter Biden as a “nepo baby”

Following President Joe Biden's late-term pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, hot takes have been flying left and right on his decision to do so after previously stating that he had no plans to, but one take in particular — from Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Republican presidential candidate John McCain — is being called out for what many are viewing as a misguided choice of words.

In a post to X on Monday morning, McCain weighed in on the news of Hunter's pardon, writing, "No one is above the law except the president's nepo baby is a helluva parting message for democrats," which amounted to a pointed finger at the president's son and three pointed right back at herself.

As she is, herself, someone who could be referred to as a "nepo baby," meaning a person who could benefit from the privilege of nepotism, McCain's jab at Hunter landed her in the very hot seat she was seemingly trying to place him in.

"Do you think your dad would have done the same for you?" @EdKrassen wrote in a reply.

"Meghan McCain called Hunter Biden a "nepo baby." Later that day she legally changed her name to Meghan I-Am-John-McCain's-Daughter," joked @PaulRudnickNY.

One person was even inspired to write a poem about her unfortunate phrasing:

As of Monday evening, McCain has yet to defend her statement, with her only reply being in response to someone calling La Croix "piss water."