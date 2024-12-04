"I may quit": Bill Maher would rather quit show than have to keep covering Trump

Bill Maher is sick of talking about Donald Trump — so much so that he's considering quitting "Real Time" rather than be forced to make weekly commentary during the president-elect's second term.

During an episode of Maher's “Club Random” podcast on Sunday, he spoke of his frustrations in a chat with Jane Fonda, who seemed to be in very much the same boat when it came to feeling sick of a seemingly endless Trump news cycle.

“I mean I may quit,” Maher told Fonda. “I don’t want to do another . . . I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He’s a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it."

When Fonda questioned why Trump has been more "hostile" to other hosts than to Maher, he offered a quick reply, saying, “He’s very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and goes, ‘Low ratings loser!’ I’m bored with it. The show is the politics. There is no other thing. And he’s going to dominate the news like he always does.”

As Variety points out, whether Maher is really serious about quitting or not, Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO renewed “Real Time” for two more seasons back in March.