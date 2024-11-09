"Look in the mirror": Maher sends message to Democrat "losers"

Comedian Bill Maher delivered a message to the electoral “losers” in a Friday night episode of “Real Time”: reflect.

“Losers, look in the mirror,” Maher proclaimed in his monologue, drawing a deadpan crowd reaction. “No? Well, maybe you should. Sorry! Well, that’s my feeling.”

In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Democrats have tossed barbs and blame at each other. Those inside Kamala Harris’ team blame Joe Biden for waiting too long to drop out, while others argue he would've had a better shot as the nominee again. Pundits accused Democrats of running a far-left campaign, while Sen. Bernie Sanders said they abandoned the working-class base with a centrist pivot.

“I mean, for months, Democrats have been saying, ‘How is this even close?’ And they’re right, it wasn’t,” Maher, who predicted Trump was “definitely” going to lose in September, said. “They could not conceive of a second Trump term, but they should’ve! When does America ever turn down seconds? I mean, come on.”

Donald Trump won his largest vote share yet, breaking a 20-year popular vote losing streak for Republicans.

“It’s just the facts. Trump won all the swing states, all seven. I mean, he ran the table,” Maher said. “Trump won so big, today he called the secretary of state in Georgia, and he asked him to lose him 11,000 votes.”

Maher ripped into the new voters within Trump’s coalition, joking that the bunch curious to see what Trump would do were the “get the cat high” vote.

“Exit polls said that he grabbed 52 percent of white women. He also got their votes,” Maher joked, a reference to Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

Watch the full monologue here: