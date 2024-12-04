"They act so self-righteous": Charlamagne rips Dems for claiming "high ground" after Biden pardon

Charlamagne Tha God thinks that Democrats can no longer claim any moral authority after President Joe Biden pardoned his son.

During a visit to "The View" on Wednesday, the radio host fell into a heated debate with host Whoopi Goldberg over the president's decision to clear his son of several tax and gun-related charges. In particular, Charlamagne took offense at Biden's insistence that he w

"All of the criticism is valid because, you know, Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and, you know, they act so self-righteous," he shared. [President Biden] kept saying things like, 'You know, nobody is above the law, I respect the jury’s decision in regards to my son.' He didn’t believe that, but he didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with."

Goldberg countered that Biden was flipping the table of a rigged game.

"He got sick of watching everybody else get over," Goldberg shared, seemingly pointing to the vacated cases against President-elect Donald Trump.

"Why can’t you say when Democrats are wrong?" Charlamagne asked in reply. "And why can’t Republicans say when Republicans are wrong?”

The pair then called each other "ridiculous," but made up before the end of the segment.

The president laid out his reasoning for pardoning Hunter Biden in a statement shared earlier this week. He said that his son was the victim of "raw politics" and that the cases against him were an attack from the GOP.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong," he said. "In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

Watch the entire segment below: