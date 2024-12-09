"My only heartbreak is for my family": Jay-Z denies claim he raped a child with Diddy in new lawsuit

Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, is pushing back against allegations leveled against him in a new lawsuit that accused him and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000, calling the claims "idiotic."

A lawsuit filed on Sunday claimed that 24 years ago, Carter and Combs allegedly assaulted an unidentified minor at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party. The lawsuit also said another unidentified female celebrity witnessed the assault and did nothing to stop it. The lawsuit was initially filed in October with only Combs as a defendant. But on Sunday it was refiled to include Carter, NBC News first reported.

However, the lawsuit has led to a contentious battle between Carter and attorney Tony Buzbee, who has recently filed several other lawsuits against Combs. Carter took to X after the filing on Sunday to address the lawsuit and Buzbee. On the Roc Nation X page, Carter explained he was a blackmail target in an alleged attempt by Buzbee to extort money out of Carter.

Carter said, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

He continued, "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence."

He added, "Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable."