Matt Gaetz has a new gig lined up as an anchor on conservative news network OAN

Since backing away from Donald Trump's attorney general nomination and resigning from Congress as a whole, Matt Gaetz has had some time on his hands — when not occupied with fulfilling video orders on Cameo — but his evenings are about to be a lot more busy.

On Tuesday, One America News (OAN) announced that Gaetz has signed on to anchor his own primetime show for the conservative network, confirming rumblings of his new gig that floated around social media at the start of the week.

“Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach,” the network said in a statement. “While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda. His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team.”

Further details on the gig were issued by the network in a press release, answering questions about the format of Gaetz's new show: “The former eight-year member of the U.S. Congress and recent U.S. Attorney General nominee will be hosting a one-hour political talk show every weeknight. 'The Matt Gaetz Show' will air at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight."

"OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going—streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media," Gaetz said in a statement of his own. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join OAN's forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion."