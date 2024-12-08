"Most satanic year in history": "SNL" revives Church Lady to roast Gaetz, Hunter Biden

Dana Carvey's teased return to "Saturday Night Live" required him to dig a little deeper into his well of characters. The former cast member — who has spent the election season playing a perennially bewildered Joe Biden — revived his Church Lady character to reflect on the "most satanic year in history."

The sanctimonious church-goer looked down on guests throughout Carvey's run, delivering the catchphrase "well, isn't that special?" through pursed lips. Carvey's guest list on Saturday included Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (played by Sarah Sherman) and Hunter Biden (a surprise cameo from David Spade).

Carvey laid into the appearance of the pseudo-Gaetz, telling him it "looks like your forehead is trying to go to heaven without you" before criticizing his "little sexual peccadilloes." Carvey told Sherman's Gaetz that he had time to repent.

"There’s only 17 days left in Christmas," he said.

"You had me at 17," the fake Gaetz replied.

Carvey's next guest was Hunter Biden, who came in for a drubbing thanks to his recent pardons. Spade, as the president's son, attempted to flip the script on the nosy church elder.

"I thought it was a good thing for the father to forgive the son," he said, when confronted about recent news.

"Last time I checked, Jesus wasn’t walking around in a robe with no underwear hanging out with prostitutes," Carvey replied.

"I think he was," the faux-Biden cracked.

Watch the full skit below: