"I can't do Elon": Carvey admits that he has yet to nail Musk's accent on "SNL"

Dana Carvey has a knack for impersonation. The comedian's run on "Saturday Night Live" was so iconic that we're willing to bet most people under the age of 50 hear him in their heads when they try to recall George H.W. Bush's speaking voice. Still, he's far from perfect, and there's one recent celebrity whose voice has eluded him.

“I can’t do Elon Musk very well,” Carvey shared on an episode of his "Superfly" podcast. “But I can do something that sounds not like anything. He has an incredible accent — South Africa via Canada, via Pennsylvania. It’s almost like, it’s a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but he’s not totally that.”

Carvey played Musk once during his election season return to "Saturday Night Live," drawing criticism from the billionaire and vaguely defined member of the Donald Trump administration. Carvey's bouncing and buffoonish take on Musk's sycophancy struck a chord, with the Tesla head commenting on it on X.

"SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality. Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up Kamala before the election only helped sink her campaign further," he wrote.

Musk agreed that Carvey didn't quite have him down.

"Dana Carvey just sounds like Dana Carvey," he said.

The majority of Carvey's recent "Saturday Night Live" appearances showed off his doddering and bewildered take on Joe Biden. Carvey said he's planning to grace studio 8H again in December but gave no hints as to who he'd be playing.