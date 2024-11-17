"Do a silly one!": "Saturday Night Live" roasts Gaetz on "Weekend Update"

"Saturday Night Live" had plenty to say about Donald Trump's Cabinet picks this week, but they saved their most cutting material for "Weekend Update," where anchor Colin Jost unloaded on former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

"On Wednesday, Trump nominated Matt Gaetz for attorney general. And Gaetz said the same thing he does when he sees a teenage girl: I’ll do it," Jost said.

Gaetz resigned from the House of Representatives shortly after Trump nominated him for the Cabinet position. His resignation came as the House Ethics Committee was reportedly gearing up to release the findings of their probes into Gaetz's alleged sexual misconduct and drug use.

Gaetz went on to say that the would-be attorney general was an unholy amalgam of Dracula and Frankenstein and that he only got the job because "Trump's original pick" Jeffrey Epstein "was found dead in a jail cell."

Gaetz was far from the only Cabinet pick who earned the ire of "Weekend Update." Elon Musk — who was nominated alongside Vivek Ramaswamy to head the as-yet nonexistent Department of Government Efficiency — was targeted for posting a job without a salary.

“Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency posted a job listing saying that they are looking for people willing to work 80 plus hours a week for no money,” co-host Michael Che said. “But you can’t be surprised that the white African guy’s first idea is slavery.”

Jost went on to roast potential Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., saying his skin is cooked to a "perfect medium rare" and asking viewers to give the vaccine skeptic "a shot" over the image of a needle entering an arm.

Watch the entire sketch below: