Breaking down those Beatles biopic casting rumors, from Paul Mescal to Barry Keoghan

The expansive Beatles biopic is reportedly picking its leading men to embody music pioneers Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes will make four separate films, showing each member's perspective on the rise and fall of the band. A press release from earlier this year stated the films will intersect to “tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history." Mendes apparently received the official OK from McCartney, Starr and the families of Lennon and Harrison to tell the lives of each band member. This also includes the music rights for the scripted films.

Before the film's targeted 2027 release, speculation has already begun about who will play each of the Fab Four. While Mendes and Sony Studios have not officially confirmed anything, rumors have noted that some of Hollywood's most sought-after stars are attached to the production.

Nonetheless, here is what we know so far about who might play the musicians in the Beatles biopic:

1 Paul McCartney Paul McCartney played bass guitar and piano and was the band's primary songwriter and vocalist alongside John Lennon. He's also one of the most famous musicians who plays left-handed bass and guitar, which will be a key detail to replicate in the biopic. Irish actor Paul Mescal , who currently stars in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II," seems to be the frontrunner for the McCartney role, with rumors beginning since the summer. Even though it hasn't been officially announced, "Gladiator II" director Ridley Scott more or less confirmed the rumors in a conversation with Christopher Nolan on Tuesday at the Directors Guild of America, saying, “Paul is actually stacked up, doing the Beatles next.” Unnamed sources confirmed the casting to Variety. If Mescal is indeed cast, it turns out he does have a musical background that could make him the right fit for McCartney. He can sing and play multiple instruments, including the guitar, piano, violin and flute. Audiences can find Mescal's work on YouTube. Posted 12 years ago, in which he sang and performed in Meath Youth Musical Society's production of "Les Miserables." Mescal also comes from a musical family, his sister, Nell Mescal is an independent artist and the siblings have sung a duet together on YouTube. In 2022, the actor also released a single "Slip Away" for the musical drama adaptation of "Carmen."

2 John Lennon The late John Lennon was a rhythm guitarist, founder of the Beatles and co-lead vocalist and songwriter with McCartney. In Mendes' biopic, British actor Harris Dickinson, known for roles in "Triangle of Sadness," "The Iron Claw" and "Babygirl," is rumored to play Lennon. When asked about the rumors swirling around the casting, Dickinson told Dazed Magazine, "There's nothing I can say about that; it might not be true, it might be, I don't know . . . there's a speculation culture." While the actor has been involved in music adjacent projects like directing music videos and writing songs with his partner Rose Gray, it is unknown whether he can sing or play the instruments needed to portray Lennon accurately. However, Dickinson does share similar facial features with Lennon.

3 Ringo Starr Ringo Starr was mostly known for his role as drummer in the band but he also contributed vocals and songwriting. The now 84-year-old Starr performs with his own band and is planning to hit the road in 2025. Another Irish lad, Barry Keoghan, is rumored to play Starr. The Oscar-nominated actor was in films such as "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "Saltburn." Starr himself has fueled the casting rumors. When asked about Keoghan potentially playing him in the films in an interview in Entertainment Tonight, Starr said, “I think it’s great. “I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons, and I hope not too many,” he said. Even though Keoghan may not play instruments, his acting chops have landed him recognition and popularity. The actor also slightly favors Starr which could be why he was potentially picked for the role.

4 George Harrison The late George Harrison was the lead guitarist of the Beatles and also took on the moniker of "the quiet Beatle." While Harrison was not the lead songwriter for the band, he did help implement different styles of sounds like Indian instrumentation and folk-rock into the Beatles' music. For Harrison's role, there seem to be two names up for the job. British actor Charlie Rowe is being considered and so is British actor Joseph Quinn. Rowe is known for his recent role in the British series "Wolf Hall," and Quinn gained popularity for his role as Eddie Munson in season four of "Stranger Things" and "A Quiet Place: Day One." Quinn also has had musical training since he was a kid, notably seen in his big "Master of Puppets" guitar solo in "Stranger Things." He currently appears as Emperor Geta in "Gladiator II." Rowe is also a musician who sings, plays guitar and has posted about it on social media. He is a songwriter and even has released singles titled "Autumn Song" on Spotify.

While all these actors may have a chance at playing the role of a lifetime, Sony Pictures has yet to confirm any of the casting. Other contenders for the roles are other young, buzzy actors like Timothée Chalamet, who plays Bob Dylan in the new biopic "A Complete Unknown," Nicholas Galitzine, who played a boyband member in "The Idea of You" and British performer Jonathan Bailey who's been making waves in "Wicked." He wouldn't be a bad fit for Harrison or Starr.