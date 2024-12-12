"I need the money": Why Jim Carrey came out of retirement for "Sonic 3"

Jim Carrey is back on the big screen after stepping back from the limelight.

In 2022, the actor told Access Hollywood during the "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" premiere that he was "probably" retiring. He said, "I'm taking a break."

He continued, "I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

However, the comedic actor is back for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." During the movie premiere on Tuesday, Carrey addressed his comments from two years ago. He admitted to The Associated Press, “That might have been hyperbole.”

The actor said he “came back to this [film’s] universe” for two reasons: "First of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly.”

Carrey's recent filmography includes the "Sonic" series, in which he plays the villain Doctor Eggman Robotnik. However, it seems like he is also listed as an actor for an upcoming horror mystery project called “Evergreen Pines and the Fading Summer," The Los Angeles Times reported. In recent years, Carrey has made a guest appearance on The Weeknd's 2022 album "Dawn FM" as a radio show host. He also made an appearance in the music video "Out of Time" featuring "Squid Game" actress Jung Ho-yeon and The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye.