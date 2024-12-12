Wallen will spend a week in a DUI facility after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment

Morgan Wallen has made a career out of pop-country songs that explore the after-effects of drinking too much. Now, the chart-topper will have a week to reflect on his foggiest nights in a DUI education center.

Wallen was sentenced to a week in the facility on Thursday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment. The charges stemmed from an April arrest after Wallen threw a chair off the roof of a fellow country singer Eric Church's bar in downtown Nashville.

Wallen's conditional plea deal avoided the felony charges he originally faced. He was also sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to pay $350 in fines.

His attorney, Worrick Robinson, said Wallen would be eligible for full expungement of the charges upon the completion of the DUI program and probation.

“Mr. Wallen has cooperated fully with authorities throughout these last eight months, directly communicating and apologizing to all involved. Mr. Wallen remains committed to making a positive impact through his music and foundation,” Robinson said in a statement to The Tennessean.

Following his arrest, Wallen apologized in a post to X, noting, “I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

The country singer is no stranger to controversy. His use of racial slurs led his record label to suspend him in 2021 for several months. He claimed to have entered rehab following that incident. Still, he topped country best-of lists that year.

The chair-throwing arrest similarly didn't slow Wallen's success. He's nominated for two 2025 Grammy Awards and clocked in at fourth on Spotify’s list of top-streamed artists in the U.S. this year.