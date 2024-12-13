Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after reported fall down palace staircase

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized following a fall in Luxembourg on Friday.

Pelosi was traveling with a bipartisan congressional delegation to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.

Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager shared in a statement that the California representative “is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals." Krager said she "continues to work" and "regrets that she is unable to attend" the remaining events.

Per the New York Times, Pelosi tripped down a marble staircase at the Grand Ducal Palace, the residence of the Duke of Luxembourg.

According to the statement shared by Pelosi's camp, the high-ranking Democrat “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

Pelosi isn't the only congressional leader to suffer a fall this week. 82-year-old ex-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell incurred injuries during a Tuesday event on the Hill. McConnell sprained his wrist and sustained a cut to his face in a fall, his office said.

Pelosi, 84, stepped back from leading House Democrats in 2022. Still, her influence in the party is broad. She was behind a summer campaign to force President Joe Biden to withdraw from the election and has continued to pull similar strings in her own chamber.

Pelosi has reportedly been pushing colleagues to support 74-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly for the top Democratic post on the House Oversight Committee over frontrunner Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez