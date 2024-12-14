"This has gone too far": Hochul says drone debacle demands federal action

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has joined the growing chorus of officials demanding action over a series of mysterious drone sightings over several states in the Northeast.

Hochul announced on Saturday that drone activity forced an upstate airport to shut down for an hour on Friday night, demanding the Biden administration “step in” to provide information and support to Empire State authorities.

“This has gone too far,” Hochul said in a statement, calling on Congress to legislate against unmanned aircraft systems and drones. She cited a bipartisan bill in the House that would expand states’ authority to deal with drones and strengthen the FAA’s oversight powers.

“Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential,” Hochul said. “Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region.”

Just a day earlier, Hochul downplayed concerns on social media over the drones.

“At this time, there’s no evidence that these drones pose a public safety or national security threat,” she said in a post to X on Friday.

The airfield incident that triggered Hochul's change of heart comes amid weeks of reports of heightened drone activity in the region.

In neighboring New Jersey, officials criticized White House spokesperson John Kirby’s claim that the government couldn’t “corroborate” any sightings. GOP Rep. Chris Smith called Kirby's response on Thursday “dismissive.” Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy told Biden in a Thursday letter that it had “become apparent that more resources are needed to fully understand what is behind this activity.”

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on Truth Social Friday night, arguing the government should “shoot them down” if the drones’ origin couldn’t be identified.