"The White Lotus" third season teaser promises mystery and a pill-popping Parker Posey

HBO dropped the first official teaser for the third season of "The White Lotus" on Monday, and although creator Mike White's return to a slam dunk format of casting a mixed bag of celebrities as eccentrically stressed resort inhabitors is minus the comedic chops of Jennifer Coolidge, the addition of Parker Posey in her stead gives reason enough to watch.

Rounding out an ensemble that includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger and series alum Natasha Rothwell, Posey plays Victoria Ratliff, vacationing at an exclusive Thai resort with her husband and three children when she finds herself in the middle of some manner of mystery upsetting enough to have her bemoaning the loss of her Lorazepam, forced to drink herself to sleep to make due.

When it was announced in January that Posey would be joining the show this season, it was all very hush hush as to the role she'd be playing and, until now, all we could glean from press photos was that her character was fond of parasols, which tracks.

"I can't tell you anything. I signed an NDA. I can't say anything," Posey said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of 2024. "It'll be six months in Thailand. It's the third [season], so that's when they get all the juices going, I guess. I got to read it. I love it. I'm really excited."

But with this new teaser, the pieces are coming together in a very parasol + pills = Posey kind of way.

Watch below and get ready for the Max premiere on February 16.