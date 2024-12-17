Your ultimate 2024 gift guide for people who love to cook and entertain

For those who find joy in cooking, entertaining and gathering loved ones around the table, the right tools and treasures can elevate both the everyday and the extraordinary. This curated gift guide offers a range of ideas for culinary enthusiasts — from stocking stuffers that delight to showstopping centerpieces for the table. Whether you’re shopping for a budding home chef, a seasoned entertainer or the friend who swears by their air fryer, these picks balance function and flair to inspire delicious moments all year long.

From ingenious herb savers and handcrafted carbon steel roasters to powerful appliances and artisanal dinnerware, every item has been chosen with care to bring both beauty and practicality to the kitchen and beyond. So, whether your giftee loves to grill, bake or host unforgettable soirées, there’s something here to surprise and delight. Let the feasting begin!

Stocking stuffers

What the heck is a stocking stuffer? Well, it can be pretty much anything (or a few anythings) as long as it fits into a stocking and will be loved by the recipient. For an out-of-the-box stocking stuffer for foodies, cooks and entertainers alike, consider the Prepara Herb Savors. Anyone who cooks with fresh herbs has experienced the frustration of herbs that die much sooner than they should, and the herb savor fixes that, extending the life of the herbs by a lot!

Any while we’re on the subject of flavor, level up your loved one’s spice game with Flatiron Pepper Co.’s chili flake blends. Instead of the boring red pepper flakes, you’ll find bottles of curated chili mixes with various spice levels, perfect to pair with a variety of meals.

On the sweet side, Valerie Confections offers one hell of a caramel gift box. It includes two caramel flavors, dark chocolate almond fleur de sel and milk chocolate black sesame and toasted rice caramel. Love Preferred Coffee smells amazing and directly benefits Colombian farmers through dividends and tips. It will be a little snug in the stocking, but a good fit for a fabulous cup of coffee all winter long.

Small kitchen items

HORL2 Rolling Knife Sharpener

Knives are important in any kitchen, but no matter how much you spend, they'll eventually need to be sharpened — and I don’t know about you, but I can never seem to get them to the sharpener in time for whatever big event I’m cooking for. That all changes with the HORL 2 rolling knife sharpener. It’s simple to operate, fairly foolproof and compact. Get the HORL 2 for anyone who wants to take their cooking to the next level.

Don’t trust the gift recipient with a knife sharpener? This mail-in service will send them temporary knives while they sharpen theirs.

TempSpike Pro

I’m convinced that many home cooks struggle with big pieces of meat like turkey and prime rib simply because they don’t use a thermometer. Change that for someone on your list by gifting them a TempSpike Pro, which includes two waterproof and heat-resistant probes (up to 1050°F). The probes are wireless and can run for 36 hours without needing a charge, so you can put them into a turkey and get constant updates on its temperature without opening and reopening the oven.

Tabletop

Noon and Moon Lollypop Glasses

Nothing quite levels up a beautiful tablescape like colorful hand-blown wine glasses. Noon and Moon Lollypop glasses are unique, come in two colors that compliment each other well, and are available in pairs as well as six and 12-count sets. And if these aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to browse the rest of their selection of glassware, including stunning vases and colorful drinking glasses.

Smithey Carbon Steel Oval Roaster

Smithey’s Carbon Steel Oval Roaster is a stove-to-oven-to-table centerpiece. It’s hand-hammered by a blacksmith, resulting in a beautiful finish and an heirloom-quality roaster. Carbon steel is much lighter than cast iron, yet it heats up and retains heat just as well. It’s just easier to cook on. Home cooks and professional chefs alike would appreciate the quality and showmanship of this roaster.

Teak Latitude Board

There’s one big downside to a fabulous charcuterie board. It can sit for hours while people graze, which can be a real safety hazard. The Teak Latitude Board is designed to fix all that and become your go-to charcuterie board. You see, inside that beautiful wood is a slot specially designed for a flat icepack. The slots on the side open so you can swap the ice pack (just $9!) when the first one isn’t keeping things chilled the way it should be. Also available is a handy thermal carrying case, which makes taking your creation on the road easy.

Villeroy & Boch Artesano Dinnerware Set

White dinnerware is timeless, and this Villeroy & Boch porcelain service for six is a great starter set for any entertainer. It includes appetizer and dinner plates, soup bowls, coffee cups and saucers. The classic white color allows for a versatile table setup, regardless of season or holiday.

Appliances

Mini Chest Freezer from Newair

Every true entertainer would appreciate a chest freezer, especially a compact one that could fit anywhere, even a small garage. Newair’s mini deep freezer doesn’t skimp on the details. Loading it up with lots of stuff? No problem! Just hit the deep freeze mode button and viola, the freezer will make sure everything gets to temperature quickly. There’s a wire basket to hold all the smaller items and a light that turns on as soon as you open the freezer so you can see inside. This size is perfect for a backup freezer!

Breville the Super Q™ Pro

Breville’s Super Q Pro blender is a beast of an appliance. Not only is it professional grade, it also comes with two 68-fluid ounce glass jugs — and it’s wicked quiet. This blender can make almost anything, from soups to sauces, cocktails and frozen beverages. The ice crush preset can turn ice into snow, ready for a snow cone treat, while the stir function is great for emulsified sauces like Caesar dressing. And there’s a clean mode, too, so you don’t have to fuss with the blender to get it perfectly clean. For any serious cook or professional chef needing a home blender update, the Super Q Pro is the blender to get them.

Fritaire Air Fryer

What’s the number one thing air fryer fans complain about? Well, I can’t tell you for certain, but I’d venture to guess that cleaning is high on the list. That is, until the Fritaire air fryer, with its glass chamber and self-cleaning function. The air fryer comes with a rotisserie, tumbling basket and air stand, so the gifter can use it to its full potential.

Weber Searwood Pellet Grill

If your friend or loved one enjoys grilling, level up their game with a Weber Searwood pellet grill. It’s not just a pellet smoker, thanks to the direct flame cooking and top temperature of 600°F. You can sear and grill your food, not just smoke it (or sear after you smoke). The pellet system, temperature control and probes make smoking a pleasure for anyone, no matter their technical abilities. Note the shelves, griddle, rotisserie and more probes — one is included — are available separately.

Now, for grilling-loving apartment dwellers, consider Luma’s electric steak grill. It heats to 1450°F, allowing you to expertly grill a fabulously crusted steak without ever leaving the comfort of your heated apartment.

DEEBOT T30S COMBO COMPLETE All-in-one Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Robotic vacuums are all the rage, but what about when you need to vacuum the couch or car? The DEEBOT T30s combo is an all-in-one robotic vacuum system. You’ll get the robot that vacuums and mops, as well as a handheld vacuum with a number of attachments, to make every vacuuming task effortless.

The robotic vacuum itself has a number of useful features, like zero tangle technology to prevent hair from tangling up and stopping the vacuum, and adaptive edge mapping that allows the vacuum to get up to 1mm from walls and extends the mopping plates for full floor coverage.

There’s nothing quite like the messy house left after entertaining lots of friends and family, but with this system, at least your favorite entertainer won’t have to mop the floor.

Miele CM5 Silence Countertop Coffee System

For coffee connoisseurs ready to level up their standard cup of morning coffee, the Miele CM5 coffee system makes coffee that tastes amazing without much fussing. The machine is much quieter than most models on the market and fully automated, from grinding the beans to steaming milk and even self-cleaning (although you’ll still need to do some of that). It’s a gift they’ll use on a daily basis.

Nama J2 Cold Press Juicer

Level up your favorite person’s juicing game with the Nama J2 cold press juicer. Unlike many juicers, you can load up your J2 and walk away while it does its thing. Nama also makes some attachments to expand what you can do with the juicer. There’s a citrus attachment for all the citrus juices you can conjure up and a sorbet attachment to turn frozen fruit into creamy goodness (although it might be a little more of a hassle than it’s worth unless you're a sorbet connoisseur). Want to make nut milk? The J2 has you covered in that department, too.

Food lovers' delights

Honolulu Fish Co. Ichiban Home Sushi Kit

Sushi is pretty simple to make at home as long as you have high-quality fish. Honolulu Fish Co. offers an Ichiban home sushi kit that has everything you need to create a hell of a feast.

Farm-raised salmon, ahi tuna, and kanpachi-greater amberjack — which is often grouped under the term yellowtail, though yellowtail refers to a category of fish rather than a specific species — along with rice, seaweed, ginger, soy sauce and rice vinegar.

My wife and I enjoyed a generous salmon and tuna hand roll dinner, made kampachi crudo for friends, and saved some tuna for a later date, all from one box.

Four Sixes Ranch Prime Bundle

Four Sixes Ranch sells excellent beef, and the prime bundle includes the best of the best. Two ribeyes, two striploins and two tenderloin steaks that will make any entertainer smile. The steaks are aged for 21 days and arrive frozen and individually vacuum-sealed so they can be pulled out of the freezer and quickly defrosted whenever the urge strikes.

Caviar Dream The Luxe Life Gift Set

Kendra Anderson is on a mission to make caviar accessible to everyone by keeping prices low and educating consumers about all things caviar.

Caviar Dream’s Lux Life Gift Set would make any foodie or entertainer’s holiday just that much better. It includes 2 ounces of classic and imperial osetra, potato crisps, blini, 8 ounces of crème frâiche and a mother-of-pearl spoon.

All you need is some eggs, shallots and perhaps some chives for a hell of a holiday spread.

Gneiss Spice Magnetic Jars and Organic Spices Gift Set

Good food starts with great spices, something Gneiss Spice knows all about. Not only do they offer high-quality, fresh, organic spices, but their magnetic hexagon jars are beautiful to display.

All the spices can stick to a magnetic fridge or a custom magnetic board for an organized and extremely useful spice setup. Gneiss Spice is nearly zero waste, with the only plastic item in the entire shop being the stickers for spice names on each jar. They have countless gift sets that any home cook would love!

Entertaining

Ledge Halo Firepit

Firepits are even better when it’s cold outside, and the Ledge Halo Firepit will keep you and all your friends on your patio. The center compartment makes hiding a propane tank easy, and the sliding lid allows you to open and close the tank before and after each entertaining session.

You can fill the base with water to deter theft, as it will be much too heavy to go anywhere. Thanks to a Wind-Sense™ flameout sensor, the gas will automatically halt if the flame blows out. The Halo Firepit is available in four colors and can be left outside year-round. It’s the ultimate tool in an entertainer's toolbelt.

Clif Family Just Add Cheese Set

Heading to a holiday dinner and want to bring something that doesn’t require any cooking? You’re going to want the Clif Family Just Add Cheese Set. The gift box is a beautiful way to bring all the fixings for a fabulous cheese board. It includes chipotle and cayenne, as well as black sesame, biscuits; two different kinds of nuts; meyer lemon marmalade and red pepper jam. Top it off with hot or hibiscus honey. Just bring a few different textured cheeses and you’re in business.

Butcher Box Brisket Bonanza

Whether the gift recipient loves to smoke or entertain, the Butcher Box Brisket Bonanza will certainly put a smile on their face. The box has two frozen, vacuum-sealed 7-lb grain finished briskets, perfect for slow cooking, smoking, and impressing all their friends.

For a little more variety, the Scotch & Sear Box, in collaboration with Bruichladdich, has a mix of seafood, steak, and your choice of Bruichladdich, The Classic Laddie or Port Charlotte 10. There are also scallops, lobster tails, ribeyes, bacon and more.

Dandelion Chocolate Nutcracker Bonbon Collection

Dandelion Chocolate Bonbons are truly an entertainer's treat, perfect for a crowd after a dinner feast. The Nutcracker Bonbon Collection features chocolates inspired by the San Francisco Ballet's rendition of Tchaikovsky’s holiday ballet. There are seven chocolate flavors, each inspired by a dance with a guide to tasting and listening to a collection of curated music snippets. My favorite bonbon was the chocolate filled with coffee caramel and saffron-infused date jelly — but there wasn't a single bonbon that didn't surprise and delight. Truly magnificent chocolate.

Cookware and bakeware

Made In 9-piece Enameled Cast Iron Set

Enameled cast iron is a nice step up for any home cook looking to take cooking more seriously. Whether you gift the full Made In 9-piece set, complete with three differently sized Dutch ovens, a skillet, and a saucepan, or a smaller 5-piece set with one Dutch oven, these will last a lifetime and then some when properly used. The set is oven-safe up to 580°F, nonstick without needing to be seasoned, and comes with a lifestyle warranty. Being stove to table and available in a few different colors is just a bonus.

360 Cookware 360 Essential Bakeware Set

Somehow, bakeware was just not something I prioritized in my own kitchen, but the 360 Essential Bakeware Set changed all of that. Made from stainless steel 5-ply surgical-grade construction, it’s a solid, beautiful set with natural non-stick properties. The five-piece set includes a pie pan, a 9 x 13-inch roasting pan, a cookie sheet, and two round cake pans. If your favorite baker can use an upgrade, this is the set they’ll want.

Viking PerformanceTi 12-piece Cookware Set

Viking’s PreformanceTi 12-piece Cookware set makes for a fantastic cookware upgrade gift. It features a titanium interior and aluminum core for a naturally non-stick finish after seasoning and high-quality performance for years to come. Any home cook would appreciate the upgrade.

Spirits and fine drinks

Spirits as gifts are a tradition that’s likely as old as time. Consider these showstopping splurges and memorable —but more budget-conscious choices — as gifts this holiday season, especially for the entertainers who have everything and the traveler who enjoys trying liquors from around the world. You just can't go wrong with a nice bottle or two (and there are non-alcoholic options as well!).

Great Value

Naginata sake is one of the best sakes outside of Japan, made right here in the United States — and at a budget-friendly $61 pricepoint, no less. Made from Yamadanishiki rice grown in Arkansas and brewed in 1800 bottle batches in Forest Grove, Oregon, Naginata Sake comes in a beautiful giftable bottle ready for the holidays.

VOON The Holiday Box wine includes four bottles in a giftable box: 2022 Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay, 2022 Sta. Rita Hills ‘NADA Pinot Noir, 2023 Sta. Rita Hills Grenache and a limited 2020 Napa (Oak Knoll) Cabernet Sauvignon, at an excellent price point. The bottles themselves have beautiful artist labels, so you could buy the set and gift each individually. The LGBT-owned winery makes California wine in small batches with little intervention for a high wine that’s ready to enjoy.

Two whiskey-drinking sisters teamed up to create Lodestar Whiskey when they found that even ordering an old-fashioned would elicit a reaction. A blend of straight high rye bourbon and American single malt whiskey, Lodestar has won awards and makes a great gift.

Cocktail Collection’s premade Crown Royal Whisky Sour Cocktail with Black Cherry, Ketel One Espresso Martini Cocktail, or Bulleit Old Fashioned Cocktail makes entertaining a crowd without mixing up beverages easy. A gift set of the full collection is also available.

Cakebread Celler’s 2023 Vin De Porche Rosé Anderson Valley is a lovely bottle of wine that would make any Rose lover a happy camper this holiday season. The wine is produced by a family-owned winery with vineyards across California.

Non-alcoholic

Non-alcoholic wine, liquor and more are better than ever and truly a gift worth giving. For those starting from scratch and wanting the social experience of blending drinks and sipping on deliciousness, the Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Bar Cart Bundle has it all. Gin, tequila, whiskey, run, bitters, wine, cocktail syrups, and even Cheeky’s lemon and line juice (check out Cheeky’s full lineup of cocktail mixers, they’re fabulous, too).

California’s three Michelin star Single Thread Restaurant offers a highly regarded non-alcoholic pairing to their meals. Kally, a non-alcoholic wine company, teamed up to create two stand-out wines using ingredients from Single Threads Farms for two beverages that would complement even the fanciest holiday meal. The collaboration duo is available for a limited time and includes a bottle of Plum Shiso and Pear Verbena.

Abstinence Spirits makes complex spirits from a variety of botanicals native to South Africa's Cape Floral Kingdom, where the company is based. The Cape Floral Kingdom is home to over 9,000 plant species, 70% of which aren’t found anywhere else on earth. For someone who enjoys sophisticated, complex, and really interesting non-alcoholic drinks, a bottle or gift set from Abstinence Spirits would certainly impress.

Fresh Victor mixers are perfect to combine with alcohol or non-alcoholic spirits for easy but flavorful holiday and year-round cocktails. Pick up any bottle and a jug of Fresh Victor and mix up a quick pitcher cocktail for that holiday dinner you’re attending.

The WillaKenzie 96-Point Duo includes two pinot noirs from the 2018 harvest that a red wine connoisseur will certainly enjoy. It’s a hands-off thanks to the included gift box and free shipping.

Komos Extra Añejo Tequila is the first tequila to receive a 100-point rating from The Tasting Room Magazine. It’s complex and unique thanks to three years of aging in French oak white wine barrels and American bourbon barrels. The bottle itself is a showstopper worthy of display in any home collection.

Louis Latour Meursault Premier Cru "Château de Blagny" 2022 is a nice bottle of white Burgundy that pairs well with seafood. Critics have highly rated previous vintages.

Reserva de la Familia Extra Añejo tequila is another great tequila option, complete with a beautiful gift box by Mexican sculptor, goldsmith, and leatherer Ana Pellicer. The price point is a bit more budget-friendly while still being a high-quality splurge in a giftable box.