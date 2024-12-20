King Charles' "positive" cancer treatment will continue into the New Year, palace source says

The King has been under medical care since his cancer diagnosis was made public earlier this year

King Charles III (wearing a Royal Marines tie) attends The Braemar Gathering 2024 at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 7, 2024 in Braemar, Scotland.
King Charles' cancer treatment appears to be going well.

The king, 78, has been under medical care for his cancer since February this year has been responding well. Palace sources confirmed to People Magazine on Friday, Dec. 20, that "[Charles'] treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”

As the holidays are around the corner, Charles' promising health progress is shown in his busy schedule. He will spend the holidays with an array of public work and events, including trips planned around the U.K. and abroad.

Earlier this year, Charles was first hospitalized to treat an enlarged prostate. But while the king was in the hospital, doctors discovered cancer. The royal canceled all his engagements when his treatment began in February and returned to his public duties in April.

The royal family also had another member in their family with a cancer diagnosis. After a media frenzy about the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, the 42-year-old Kate Middleton revealed in March that she also had been undergoing cancer treatment in a video.

In a statement about Middleton, Charles' spokesperson said, he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," adding that he "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," as they both were in and out of the hospital.

In the summer, the Princess of Wales said, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

