Royals comment on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Following the news that Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer — a fact she revealed herself via a video statement released on Friday, putting to rest the conspiracy theories that had been circulating over the past weeks regarding her whereabouts — members of the royal family are issuing statements of their own, expressing their support.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. And joining in, via a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," adding that he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," as they both were in and out of the hospital.

Outside of Middleton's family, many others in her periphery are stepping forward to offer kind words, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying, “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time.” Elsewhere from the White House, Jill Biden kept it short and sweet in a message to X (formerly Twitter) writing, "You are brave, and we love you."