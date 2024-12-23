Christmas comes early: Kim Kardashian covers "Santa Baby" in a chaotic music video

Kim Kardashian is ready to grant all your wildest Christmas wishes and fantasies.

In the reality television star's new cover and music video of Eartha Kitt's "Santa Baby," she shows audiences she's not afraid to give singing another chance. More than a decade ago, the entrepreneur released a single called "Jam (Turn It Up)" in which she said, "That's like the one thing. I can't believe I did that."

But this time around Kardashian's voice is a distant lullaby heard faintly against a crackling record and the commotion in the music video. The song is subtle and sensual against the chaos of the video, which was produced by Kardashian's brother-in-law and Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker. We see Kardashian crawl around a Christmas house party, ditching her usual long, straight black hair for a short, messy blonde wig. She wears a powder blue cardigan, pink leg warmers and low-riding tan riding pants with a thong peeking out.

The '80s-style video directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis feels like a fever dream as Kardashian creeps through fake snow. She encounters elves fixing the trashed house, models playing Twister in high heels, Jesus opening a fridge to check for food and a woman destroying a Christmas tree with garden shears.

Unexpectedly, at the end of the four-minute venture, the shakey VHS-style video reveals its director — a naughty Santa played by none other than Macaulay Culkin, who's now always associated with Christmastime viewing. The video ends with a smirk from the "Home Alone" actor.

Watch Kardashian’s “Santa Baby” video below.