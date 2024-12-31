Andy Cohen says he’ll “do a shot” of tequila every hour alongside Anderson Cooper on New Year’s Eve

Back in 2022, CNN banned co-hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper from drinking any alcohol during its annual “New Year's Eve Live” broadcast. Instead, the pair was forced to celebrate with shots of pickle juice, much to the dismay of Cohen. The “Watch What Happens Live!” host famously asked CNN to reverse its New Year's Eve alcohol ban and “give the daddies some juice” during an interview with E! News.

Luckily for Cohen, the network is doing exactly that in anticipation of this year’s ball drop. The alcohol ban has officially been lifted and Cohen has revealed that he’ll be enjoying copious amounts of tequila.

“I'll be sipping tequila,” Cohen told Delish while discussing his ongoing partnership with Fresca. “We usually do a shot at the top of every hour and then I will be sipping Fresca Mix during the show."

“The truth of the matter is, if I wasn’t on TV, I don’t think I would be doing a shot an hour,” Cohen continued. “But there is something about the adrenaline. I have so much adrenaline during that four and a half/five hours that I’m standing there with Anderson. We have a lot to do. It’s almost like the adrenaline is a little bit of a barrier for me to actually get impaired. I can still host the show.”

Cohen also told the outlet that his New Year's Day resolutions will begin on January 2. “People will be surprised to hear but I will probably wake up early on January 1 because the kids will want to be up,” he said, adding that he’s “definitely” indulging in fast food.

“My son loves burgers and he will definitely be down for burgers and fries on New Year's Day.”