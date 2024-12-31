Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mistakenly sends condolences to Jimmy Carter's wife, who died last year

Shortly after the death of former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mistakenly wished his condolences to Carter’s late wife Rosalynn, who died in 2023.

“Cecilia and I mourn the loss of former President Jimmy Carter alongside millions of Americans across the country. Our nation remains the greatest beacon of freedom and opportunity in the world because of our fearless chief executives who are our guiding force through the best and worst of times. For that, we owe President Carter our enduring gratitude for his service as the 39th President of the United States,” Abbott said in a statement on Monday.

In a later sentence that has since been deleted, Abbott wrote, “Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family.”

Rosalynn Carter died Nov. 19, 2023, at the age of 96 after being diagnosed with dementia.

The comment immediately sparked confusion and ridicule online.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott mistakenly offers condolences to the late Rosalyn Carter on the death of her husband, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter. Rosalyn Carter passed away on November 19, 2023. Did anyone in the Governor’s Office Proof the Condolence note?” an account representing Democrats in Collin County, Texas, posted on X.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married for over 77 years, the longest of any presidential couple. Carter, who died at the age of 100, will be honored with a state funeral in Washington, D.C. before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga.