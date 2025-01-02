"The worm is turning”: Armie Hammer says he's booking acting jobs again, post-scandal

Armie Hammer says his career is picking up steam again after public shunning from Hollywood in 2021.

On the Jan. 1 episode of "Your Mom’s House" podcast, hosted by Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura, the "Call Me By Your Name" star shared how he has moved on with his life since numerous allegations of cannibalism and sexual assault derailed his acting career even though, despite being investigated by the LAPD, he was never charged.

"I was the fifth most-searched person on Google in the world. And all of it was negative. You're just left standing there naked in front of the world with all of your proclivities or kinks being judged by the world. That s**t is tough," Hammer said, reflecting on the career-tarnishing controversy.

The actor has maintained that the relationships he shared with the accusers were consensual, but he admitted, "I think somewhere deep down, subconsciously, I wanted to get caught.”

Since then, the allegations have halted his career. His last film, the whodunnit "Death on the Nile," was released in 2022 and his talent agent WME dropped him. The Golden Globe nominee was forced to scramble to make ends meet at that time, selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands as a new source of income. His wife of 13 years, Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares two children, also filed for divorce in 2020.

Hammer says he's now returned to acting while living modestly in a tiny apartment, having just wrapped filming a Western film, “Frontier Crucible," with co-star William H. Macy. He shared he is also filming two upcoming projects soon. He explained, “The worm is turning, it takes time.”

“It’s slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, ‘Man, that guy got f**ked.’ And that feels really good. It’s really encouraging,” he said.

While Hammer doesn't have talent representation, his attorney is bargaining his deals. The actor said, "I wouldn’t say I’m back, [but] I'm working.” But he is so busy that he's “turning jobs down."

"My dance card’s getting pretty full," he says. "That first job that I turned down after four years of this s**t, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had.”