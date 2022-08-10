An upcoming tell-all docuseries is placing the spotlight on Armie Hammer, the disgraced "Call Me by Your Name" star, and investigating the personal influences that may have contributed to his notorious downfall.

The three-part series, called "House of Hammer," specifically explores the troubling abuse allegations made against Hammer along with the equally troubling history of abuse within his family dynasty. In a gut-wrenching trailer, released on Wednesday, two of Hammer's victims — ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich and artist Julia Morrison — reveal the texts and DMs exchanged with Hammer, in which he explicitly described his sexual fantasies of bondage, cannibalism and rape.

"I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use," reads one of Hammer's messages.

In a separate audio message, Hammer is heard saying, "My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and then being able to do whatever I wanted to in every single hole in your body until I was done with it."

Hammer's most disturbing messages include a text, in which he confesses to being "100% a cannibal," along with a handwritten note sent to one of his victims, in which he writes, "I am going to bite the f**k out of you."

The trailer also features Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, who states, "I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family."

Hammer's burgeoning acting career came to a sudden end last year when he was dropped from multiple projects and under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for sexual assault. Just this past July, tabloid photos and social media posts showed Hammer dressed in uniform and working at a hotel resort in the Cayman Islands. Although members of the hotel's staff claimed they were just rumors, the photos and Hammer's newfound job as a timeshare salesman were proven true by Variety in a July 13 report.

Per a recent press release, "House of Hammer" will "shine a light on a depraved pattern of abuse that extends far beyond the accusations brought against the disgraced actor" and "weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money."

"House of Hammer" will be available to stream on Discovery+ on Friday, Sept. 2. Watch the full trailer below, via YouTube: