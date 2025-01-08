Six shocking bombshells from "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter"

For years, Natalia Grace's story has perplexed true crime fans, investigators and the public.
In three seasons, "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace" has examined Natalia's troubling and traumatic life story, bouncing from foster homes to many different adoptive parents after coming to the U.S. from Ukraine as a child. Natalia was diagnosed with a form of dwarfism, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, which has led to long-standing issues with caretakers exploiting her.
The mistreatment began with her first adoptive family, Michael and Kristine Barnett, who alleged that Natalia was older than she said she was. The Barnetts re-aged Natalia by changing her legal birth year from 2003 to 1989. The Barnetts cut off Natalia in 2013 and another adoptive family, Cynthia and Antwon Mans stepped in. A decade after being welcomed into the Mans family, Natalia alleged that the Manses were financially exploiting her and physically abusing her.
In the final chapter of Natalia's story, a former adoptive family, the DePauls, attempts to uplift and support Natalia to gain financial and personal independence from the Manses. The twisty documentary series unveils more shocking details about Natalia's former adoptive family in four episodes released on Jan. 7 and 8 on Max.
Here are some of the biggest bombshells from "The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter:"
Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.
“We told her we would go in on it because it was our money, but we never said we was paying that whole thing. That devil’s a liar,” Cynthia told Nicole and her husband, Vincent.
The Manses refused to help pay the taxes and to send bank statements, emphasizing to Nicole and Natalia that they would continue to benefit from her social security payments.
Natalia said Cynthia told her, “Maybe this is God’s way of saying you can move to the U.K.,” so that she could be with her boyfriend, Neil.
"The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter" is available to stream on Max
Shares