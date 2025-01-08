Girls Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced that they’re bidding adieu to two cookie flavors in 2025. S’mores and Toast-Yay! flavors will be leaving the line-up at the end of this year's cookie season, so longtime fans of the cookies should grab them as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the organization told TODAY that this marks the first time GSUSA has announced that a flavor is being discontinued ahead of time to allow customers plenty of time to purchase as many boxes of their favorite cookies. The recent news comes after GSUSA discontinued Raspberry Rally back in 2023.

S’mores cookies were introduced in 2017, while Toast-Yay! cookies were introduced in 2021. Both flavors can be purchased in person at Girl Scouts cookie booths or online using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.

Related Girl Scouts USA hikes up its membership prices in an attempt to save its programs and services

This year’s Girls Scouts cookie season will take place from January through April but may vary by location.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,” GSUSA chief revenue officer Wendy Lou said in a statement, per TODAY. “The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it.”