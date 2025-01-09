“The Fall of Diddy”: Diddy's accusers come forward about alleged abuse in new ID doc

A new Investigation Discovery documentary is set to uncover the long-standing allegations of rape, violence and abuse leveled against former hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

“The Fall of Diddy,” a four-part docuseries, aims to shed light on "unheard accounts from survivors and insiders” from more than 30 interviews with Combs' former friends, employees and accusers, a statement Investigation Discovery released Thursday said.

In the newly released trailer, the docuseries' interviewees share "deeply disturbing accounts of their encounters with Combs." Investigation Discovery also said there will be accounts from new voices in the docuseries.

Former Danity Kane member, D. Woods, opens up for the first time about her experiences with Combs while she was in the best-selling girl band. Another accuser, Thalia Graves, who alleges that Combs sexually assaulted and silenced her, also shares her experience with Combs.

“I always believed that I was the only victim,” Graves says in the trailer.

“[There are] a lot of people like Puffy in the music business,” another Combs accuser, Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, said in the trailer. “Exposing Puffy means exposing them.”

Combs was arrested last year after a federal raid was conducted on his properties in Miami and Los Angeles. Ultimately, he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering last fall and currently is in jail awaiting a criminal trial in May. Combs has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to all federal charges.

“The Fall of Diddy,” will premiere on ID on Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Max