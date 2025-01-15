5 bombshell revelations from Brooke Shields' new memoir — From Tom Cruise to fat-shaming

Brooke Shields spares no one in her new memoir.
In "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman," Shields, 59, peels back the curtain to allow readers deep insight into her high-profile life, spanning from her years as a child star to those as a middle-aged woman in Hollywood. The actress and model even reveals a shocking experience where a doctor performed an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation surgery on her.
Shields' memoir highlights that women, especially when they age — cannot win. But Shields doesn't back down. In her writing, she openly discusses and encourages topics about womanhood and aging despite the stigmas around women's health, and emphasizes moments in her life where she held men accountable.
Here are five shocking revelations from "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman."
"The miscarriage was so violent and excruciatingly painful that when it came time for a second IVF attempt I actually asked my doctor, 'Do you think it hurt so much because the scar tissue was getting stretched? Is that possible??"
Shields explains that her female fertility specialist told her it would be difficult to get pregnant after the procedure and her first doctor, a man, did not detail the risks.
"Had I been aware of the risks, I could have made other choices to support my fertility," Shields writes.
“Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet,” Shields writes. “I would have ignored his ridiculous rant. I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda.”
Shields continues, “Sitting quietly and letting myself be attacked might have been my approach a decade earlier — I might have even regretted sharing my story or felt insecure that maybe my career was stalling while a powerful male movie star was singling me out, sure that I’d never stand a chance in that fight — but now I was emboldened by life experience."
"I’m glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster," Shields writes. "When we got divorced he made that very clear. 'Be thankful we didn’t have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you.'"
In response to his cold remarks, she writes, "Well, thank you for that tidbit, I thought. You just made this particular transition much easier!"
“I was very specifically told I was not runway worthy because I wasn’t skinny enough,” she writes. “Being told you are ‘the face,’ you begin to believe that’s all you are—a face. From the neck up, I was Brooke Shields, but it was like my body existed in a different reality.”
The star reveals that she attempted to bring her concerns to her husband but “He would always say, ‘I wish you could see yourself the way I see you.’"
“However when I said, ‘Will you still love me if I’m big and fat?’ (I meant once I got pregnant—an unfair question for anybody to ask another person I know!) I could never have expected his response.”
Shields writes that his response to that was, “'I love you too much to let you get big and fat,'"
“I definitely did not see that coming and must admit I started to spin a bit. But we all know how that relationship turned out," she adds.
We need your help to stay independent
“The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on. And Bradley f***ing Cooper is sitting next to me holding my hand,” she said to Glamour Magazine after the incident.
“I couldn’t really get any words out. But I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”
In her memoir, Shields writes, “I was informed that not only did I have a grand mal seizure, but I also had peed my pants. (Fun fact: the only thing worse than peeing your pants is being told after the fact that you peed your pants while being held by Bradley Cooper.)"
Shares