5 bombshell revelations from Brooke Shields' new memoir — From Tom Cruise to fat-shaming

Brooke Shields spares no one in her new memoir.

In "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman," Shields, 59, peels back the curtain to allow readers deep insight into her high-profile life, spanning from her years as a child star to those as a middle-aged woman in Hollywood. The actress and model even reveals a shocking experience where a doctor performed an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation surgery on her.

Shields' memoir highlights that women, especially when they age — cannot win. But Shields doesn't back down. In her writing, she openly discusses and encourages topics about womanhood and aging despite the stigmas around women's health, and emphasizes moments in her life where she held men accountable.

Here are five shocking revelations from "Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman."

01 Shields experienced an "excruciatingly painful" miscarriage In her memoir, Shields shares a deeply personal story about a miscarriage she had in her 30s where the mother of two experienced health complications in her reproductive organs. During the procedure to remove abnormal tissue from her cervix, her doctors found additional cells which led to them removing most of her cervix. Shields writes that it felt like her "entire uterus had fallen onto the bathroom floor" and that the surgery led to scar tissue that made it difficult for her to conceive. "I became pregnant — only to miscarry three months later. And what ensued was probably the worst twelve straight hours of my life," she writes of her experience with IVF. "The miscarriage was so violent and excruciatingly painful that when it came time for a second IVF attempt I actually asked my doctor, 'Do you think it hurt so much because the scar tissue was getting stretched? Is that possible??" Shields explains that her female fertility specialist told her it would be difficult to get pregnant after the procedure and her first doctor, a man, did not detail the risks. "Had I been aware of the risks, I could have made other choices to support my fertility," Shields writes.

02 Tom Cruise apologized for his rant against Shields In 2005, Tom Cruise went on the "Today Show" with Matt Lauer where he notoriously ranted about Scientology, psychology and antidepressants. During the conversation, Lauer brought up that Shields shared in her memoir that antidepressants helped her postpartum depression. A combative Cruise said Shields was spreading “misinformation” and falsely claimed, “There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance.” The heated interview between Lauer and Cruise made headlines and currently has 13 million views on the "Today Show" YouTube channel. Immediately after the incident, Shields addressed Cruise's comments in a New York Times op-ed titled, "War of Words," a direct reference to Cruise's 2005 film "War Of The Worlds." In her new memoir, Shields reveals that she was "gobsmacked" by Cruise's comments, adding his perspective was “an interesting opinion, coming from someone without ovaries." “Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet,” Shields writes. “I would have ignored his ridiculous rant. I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda.” Shields continues, “Sitting quietly and letting myself be attacked might have been my approach a decade earlier — I might have even regretted sharing my story or felt insecure that maybe my career was stalling while a powerful male movie star was singling me out, sure that I’d never stand a chance in that fight — but now I was emboldened by life experience." Cruise eventually apologized, which Shields comments on, writing, “Not publicly, which would have been the right thing to do, but he came to my house and said he was sorry and that he felt cornered by Matt Lauer and that he attacked me, basically, because he could." “It wasn’t the world’s best apology, but it’s what he was capable of, and I accepted it,” Shields writes.

03 Shields is "glad" she never had children with her first husband, Andre Agassi Shields holds nothing back when discussing her relationship and marriage with her first husband, Andre Agassi. The pair met after a tennis match in 1993. Three years later, the couple were engaged and married in 1997. However, the tumultuous marriage did not last long, ending just two years later in 1999. "I’m glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster," Shields writes. "When we got divorced he made that very clear. 'Be thankful we didn’t have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you.'" In response to his cold remarks, she writes, "Well, thank you for that tidbit, I thought. You just made this particular transition much easier!"

04 Shields claims Agassi body-shamed her during their marriage Before their bitter split, Shields details that Agassi would make comments on her body which contributed to her looming body image issues. “I was very specifically told I was not runway worthy because I wasn’t skinny enough,” she writes. “Being told you are ‘the face,’ you begin to believe that’s all you are—a face. From the neck up, I was Brooke Shields, but it was like my body existed in a different reality.” The star reveals that she attempted to bring her concerns to her husband but “He would always say, ‘I wish you could see yourself the way I see you.’" “However when I said, ‘Will you still love me if I’m big and fat?’ (I meant once I got pregnant—an unfair question for anybody to ask another person I know!) I could never have expected his response.” Shields writes that his response to that was, “'I love you too much to let you get big and fat,'" “I definitely did not see that coming and must admit I started to spin a bit. But we all know how that relationship turned out," she adds.

