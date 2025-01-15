"Third spaces" take another hit as Starbucks does away with open door policy

After years of many people using Starbucks as a place to hang, to work or to use the bathroom — a typical "third place" — the coffee giant has decided to change its rules.

Its "open door policy" is now being altered, ostensibly to "deter homeless people and non-paying customers who have come to use Starbucks solely for shelter and bathroom access," as per Jordan Valinsky and Nathaniel Meyersohn with CNN. You must now be a paying customer to use the space.

The new rules, which were announced earlier this week, aim to "boost sagging sales and improve worker relations," according to Valsinky and Meyersohn. A Starbucks spokesperson said that the new changes are "a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit . . . By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

In addition, there are rule changes on "panhandling, discrimination, consuming outside alcohol and vaping." The new code of conduct also adds "no misuse or disruption of our spaces, no discrimination or harassment, [and] no violence or abusive/threatening language"

Furthermore, the store is looking to reduce to-go orders by encouraging more in-store consumption; all customers will be able to get one coffee refill in Starbucks ceramic mugs or reusable glasses, CNN reports, which was once a privilege held only for Starbucks loyalty members.