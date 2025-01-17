"Bobby’s f**king smart, dude": Anti-vax QB Rodgers gives glowing endorsement of RFK Jr.

Aaron Rodgers has made no secret of his support of anti-vax avatar Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., but the New York Jets QB took his skeptic stanning to new heights while visiting "The Pat McAfee Show" this week.

Speaking to the reddest thing on ESPN this side of their logo, Rodgers told the punter-turned-television host that he was excited to watch the Cabinet nominee's upcoming Senate hearings to "see who [tries] to f**k with him."

Rodgers believes the would-be head of the Department of Health and Human Services will "absolutely mop the floor with any of these senators."

"You better come ready, senators. Come ready and try and see if you can pull one over on my boy, Bobby because Bobby’s f**king smart, dude," Rodgers said. "No notes, off the cuff, can handle his own pretty well."

The likely future Hall of Famer then went on a screed against supposedly lax food regulations in the United States and promoted RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" platform.

"It’s disgusting what they allow here, the levels that they allow here, products that are terrible for you, products they know are carcinogenic...He’s doing a service to everybody," Rodgers said. "He just wants to make sure that everything that’s being given to our kids is safe, everything that we’re ingesting on a day-to-day basis is safe, and he’s going to ‘Make America Healthy Again’ or is going to freaking die trying."

Rodgers' endorsement spread as the news broke that Kennedy petitioned the FDA to put a halt to the use of COVID-19 vaccines during the height of the pandemic. The 2021 petition asked the agency to revoke authorization for all coronavirus vaccines. It was filed through Kennedy's non-profit, Children’s Health Defense, and rejected some months later.

Kennedy has not received universal support from the GOP with senators like Bill Cassidy and Mitch McConnell showing concern about the appointee.