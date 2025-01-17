Capital One customers still reporting deposit, processing problems

Thousands of Capital One customers were still reporting problems with deposits and processing payments on Friday, a day after the reports began.

There were 3,9386 reporting issues with Capital One banking just before 10 a.m. EST on Friday, CBS News reported, citing Down Detector, an online service that tracks tech outages.

The bank told USA Today on Friday it's using a third-party vendor to resolve the problem. Customers began reporting Thursday they weren't seeing paycheck deposits and had trouble accessing other account features.

"System restoration is underway but not yet fully operational," the bank told USA Today in a statement. "We apologize to our customers for this continued inconvenience."

FIS Global, Capital One’s service provider involved in the outage, said Friday it has “restored access to the applications impacted by the power outage," USA Today reported.

Nearly 4,000 customers said Thursday they had experienced problems over the past 24 hours, mostly with deposits.

"Due to a technical issue experienced by a third-party vendor, some account services, deposits and payment processing for portions of our consumer, small business and commercial bank have been temporarily impacted," a spokesperson for the bank told the media.

The issue is not related to fraud "or the work of bad actors attempting to access our systems," the bank posted on social media, responding to a complaint. "Your funds are secure and will accurately show when the tech issue is resolved."

Earlier this week, the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau sued Capital One, alleging the bank failed to pay more than $2 billion in interest to its customers.

Capital One marketed its 360 Savings account as having some of the best interest rates in the country but failed to notify customers that its newer product, the 360 Performance Savings account, had interest rates of up to 4.35%, compared to the 0.30% rate of 360 Savings.

In a statement to The Associated Press, the bank said it is "deeply disappointed to see the CFPB continue its recent pattern of filing eleventh-hour lawsuits ahead of a change in administration."

Capital One said its 360 products "have always been available in just minutes to all new and existing customers without any of the usual industry restrictions," The Associated Press reported.