Coors Light will be temporarily changing its name to “Mondays Light”

In anticipation of Super Bowl Sunday, Coors Light announced Wednesday that it would temporarily change its name to “Mondays Light.” The brand-new name pokes fun at football fans who may have a bad case of the Monday hangover after a night of hardcore drinking on game day.

“Mondays Light” will be featured on limited-time, 12-can packaging of beers, TODAY reported. The beers will be available for purchase at retailers nationwide.

The latest marketing tactic comes after the beer company misspelled the tagline “Mountain Cold Refreshment” as “Mountain Cold Refershment” in print advertisements and a Times Square billboard. Coors Light thanked fans who called out the typo, but later revealed that the typo was intentional.

“Let's face it: the Monday after the Big Game takes ‘Case of the Mondays’ to a whole new level,” Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Coors Light, said in a press release. “So, we thought, why not turn that classic ‘Case of the Mondays’ into a literal case of Coors Light? Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on one of the worst Mondays of the year.”

Coors Light will also be airing a 30-second Super Bowl commercial for the third year in a row. The brand said specific campaign details will be revealed in the weeks leading up to the game.

Additionally, fans will have a chance to win a case of “Mondays Light” shortly after this year’s Super Bowl.