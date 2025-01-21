New study show that tap water is often just as safe as bottled water — if not safer

A new study published in BMJ Global Health suggests that drinking tap water might be "healthier" than bottled water. The authors note that "misunderstandings about the safety and potential risks of bottled and tap water persist" and emphasize that "tap water is generally safe, inexpensive, convenient, and eco-friendly."

Korin Miller of Food & Wine explains that tap water is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under the Safe Drinking Water Act, while bottled water falls under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Additional research highlights potential issues with bottled water, including nanoplastics that can leach from plastic containers into the water.

Still, tap water has its own concerns, such as contaminants like PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals"), heavy metals and the ongoing debate over fluoride. Natural disasters or other emergencies may also render tap water unsafe, making bottled water a necessity in those situations.

Bottled water is significantly more expensive than tap, but a middle-ground option might be purified tap water, which combines safety with affordability.