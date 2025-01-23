Over 40 years later, Tina Turner's "Private Dancer" is still doing what you want it to do

Tina Turner's Grammy award-winning album "Private Dancer" is receiving its flowers once again — this time via a jam-packed 40th-anniversary edition containing a "lost" track, set to be released via Rhino Records on March 21.

Originally released in 1984, "Private Dancer" sold over 10 million copies worldwide and reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Decades later, it remains a staple in music collections. Following Turner's passing at age 83 in 2023, her extensive catalog is being revisited, breathing new life into old favorites—and even revealing a few surprises.

The meteoric success of "Private Dancer" allowed Turner to land on her own two feet after fleeing from her physically and mentally abusive marriage to Ike Turner, who leeched upon her talents during the early days of her career as a soul singer.

Gaining global rock stardom along with critical and mainstream recognition, "Private Dancer" won three Grammys in 1985, including Record of the Year for "What’s Love Got to Do with It."

In the latest reissue of the album, fans will not only find a good opportunity to revisit many of Turner's biggest hits, but they'll get to hear a new/old track for the very first time, “Hot For You Baby."

Written by Australian songwriters George Young and Harry Vanda and produced by John Carter, the previously unreleased song never made the final cut of "Private Dancer" and, according to CNN, it's "unclear" how it got lost but, judging by the reviews rolling in, it's a happy mystery that it found its way back to us.

Referring to the track as "effortlessly cool and cheery at the same time," The Associated Press celebrate Turner's "husky tone" on "Hot For You Baby."

In The Sunday Times of London review, they write that the song "is certainly a reminder of what a unique singer Turner was," detailing that "she screams the words in a throaty, guttural fashion, managing to sound powerful, friendly, sexy and fun all at once; a considerable achievement."

The new reissue of "Private Dancer" also includes a previously unreleased television instrumental of “Let’s Stay Together” and a dub mix of “What’s Love Got to Do With It” — along with music videos from Turner's legendary '80s era.

Even though in the months following Turner's death a 55-song compilation of her greatest hits was released to honor and celebrate the 50 years of her solo career after her divorce from Ike, there can never be too many Tina albums to add to the collection.

Listen to "Hot For You Baby" below: